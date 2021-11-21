Inside Aiman and Minal Khan's midnight birthday surprise bash

Popular Pakistani showbiz stars and social media influencers Aiman and Minal Khan kicked off their birthday celebrations in a midnight surprise bash arranged by their family and close friends.

The twin sister duo celebrated their 23rd birthday on Friday night in Karachi. Their respective husbands Muneeb Butt and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram were by their side.

Fellow showbiz stars Kinza Hashmi and Areeba Habib were also spotted at the event.

Have a look at the pictures from the midnight birthday bash.

The Ishq Hai actress, who celebrated her first birthday after getting married to Ahsan Mohsin got a special wish from her husband on her big day.

Turning to his Instagram on Saturday, the actor penned a love confession for his wife while attaching a adorable photo with Minal.





"Happy birthday baby! I love you," wrote Ahsan with a heart emoticon.







