Mathira weighs in on agony of manipulative marriages

By Zainab Nasir|November 21, 2021
Model Mathira opened up on the ordeal of being in an abusive relationship and shared some tips regarding marriage.

Mathira was a victim of bad marriage and was caught up in the trauma for years.

In an interview with Nauman Ijaz at G Sarkar , the Blind Love actress said, “If a relationship is abusive, it will remain abusive (forever). If a man hits you once, he will hit you twice.”

She further added, “I became a victim of domestic violence during my toxic marriage and it took me years to reflect and break the chain of manipulating oneself.”

“One cannot stay in a one-sided relationship and make all efforts to save a marriage. That was a mistake I made.”

She signed off by saying, “When I got married, my bold character wanted to prove something to myself and make things work. I decided to contribute to household chores ten times more than a ‘normal’ housewife. I should not have done it because I was not a maid.” 

