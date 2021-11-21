Mathira weighs in on agony of manipulative marriages

Mathira weighs in on agony of manipulative relationships

Model Mathira opened up on the ordeal of being in an abusive relationship and shared some tips regarding marriage.



Mathira was a victim of bad marriage and was caught up in the trauma for years.

In an interview with Nauman Ijaz at G Sarkar , the Blind Love actress said, “If a relationship is abusive, it will remain abusive (forever). If a man hits you once, he will hit you twice.”

She further added, “I became a victim of domestic violence during my toxic marriage and it took me years to reflect and break the chain of manipulating oneself.”

“One cannot stay in a one-sided relationship and make all efforts to save a marriage. That was a mistake I made.”

She signed off by saying, “When I got married, my bold character wanted to prove something to myself and make things work. I decided to contribute to household chores ten times more than a ‘normal’ housewife. I should not have done it because I was not a maid.”