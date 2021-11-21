Iqra Aziz pens heart-warming note for hubby Yasir Hussain on 'Men's Day'

Leading Pakistani TV actress and model Iqra Aziz is showering love on her husband, actor Yasir Hussain on International Men's Day.

Turning to her Instagram on Saturday, the Khuda Aur Mohabbat 3 famed actress recounted Yasir's growth in their marriage over the years.

"A bit late but you know i love, appreciate and respect you for who you are and who you’re becoming Every Day," captioned Iqra alongside a photo of herself and Yasir. "HAPPY MEN’s DAY!" she wished the Lahore Se Aagey star.





She continued, "You are the true example of a Gentleman, a Son, a Brother, a Husband and now most Importantly a Father. May you succeed in your (coming soon) dreams."

The Suno Chaanda starlet concluded her post with a love confession. ”LOVE YOU TO THE MOON AND BACK.”

The Jhooti actor replied to his wife’s loving post, “Begum aap ne toh dil hi jeet lia. Aurton k aalami din ki tarha aadmiyon ka aalami din bhi important hai (Dear wife, you have my heart, just like International Women’s Day the International Men’s Day is also important). Thank you for remembering that. Love you.”