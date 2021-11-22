Adnan Siddiqui lauds small screen space for 'altering' his career to a large extent

Adnan Siddiqui lauds small screen space for 'altering' his career to large extent

Actor Adnan Siddiqui opened up on how the world of small screen paved his way to success.



Adnan’s career spans over 3 decades in the industry and on World Television Day today the actor shared a glimpse from the golden era of TV.

Taking to his IG handle, the Mere Paas Tum Ho actor posted three pictures from his early days in the showbiz world and penned it with a lengthy caption, "Transitioning from modelling to acting, the world of small screen welcomed me with open arms rare for a greenhorn.”





"Only one channel to choose from, it meant top-notch quality: actors, writers, directors, screenplays. The 70s and 80s weren’t as technologically advanced and what the industry lacked here, it more than made up for in the premium quality dramas it churned out. Television was informative, educative and entertaining—all rolled into one."

Adnan concluded, "Three decades of being wedded to the small screen, I won’t have it any other way. It made me who I am. On World Television Day, have dug out these pictures from my early days.”

For the unversed, the legendary star has yet to sign a big production film.