‘UXM’: Urwa Hocane, Mawra Hocane flaunt their beauty with glam

Stars Mawra and Urwa Hocane posed for their own clothing brand named UXM.



The duo took to their separate social media handles and shared glimpses from their photoshoot.

For the unversed, they are not only stars by profession but also have their own clothing line which they look after with immense dedication.





In one picture, Urwa looked elegant in an all pink ensemble paired with modern heels and donned an extravagant chain to complete her look.

In the next picture, the sisters showcased their epic bond as they posed lovingly into the camera sporting different dapper outfits.







