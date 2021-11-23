Naveed Raza lashes out at Alizeh Shah for disrespectful behaviour towards co-star Yasir Nawaz

Actor Naveed Raza spilled the beans behind Alizeh Shah and Yasir Nawaz’s dispute on the sets of Mera Dil Mera Dushman.



It was becoming hard for Alizeh to acknowledge Yasir’s rank in the industry and respect his authority.

In an interview with Ahsan Khan, Naveed revealed, "I think that no matter how much you work, whether you are famous or not, even if you are very talented, you should never drop the element of seniority and respect.”





He added, "You do not bring your personal issues on set. It's a workplace. Yasir Nawaz is not just our friend, he has a profile. He has worked more than us and everybody recognizes him as an exceptional actor and director."

Opening up about the Daldal star’s mocking attitude on sets towards Yasir, Naveed stated, "Who gave you the right to not listen to him, change his lines, reject scenes with him. She would tell the makeup man to ask Yasir to move his seat farther during makeup sessions."

"This is disrespectful. Even in friendships, you have to respect them.”

Previously, Yasir Nawaz had labeled Alizeh as one of the most difficult co-stars to work with.