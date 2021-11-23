‘Khel Khel Mein’: Sajal Aly flaunts her ethnic look in promotional snaps

Actress Sajal Aly made head turns with her style from the sets of the film Khel Khel Mein on social media.



Currently, the superstar is occupied with the promotion of her much-awaited film Khel Khel Mein alongside co-actor Bilal Abbas Khan.

The Gul-e-Rana actress took to her Instagram and shared a bunch of pictures in a black embroidered outfit with hair styled in neat locks and captioned it, "Kahin nazar na lag jayeee…. Dear !"





Fans showered her post with love and penned in sweet comments .

One wrote, "Sajal I love you so much your beauty.’’

While another stated, "You are soooo cutee sajlaaaa.”

Her followers could not stop gushing over her ethereal look and her post garnered around 2 million likes.