Sarah Khan welcomes wintertime, twins with baby Alyana in new pics

Leading Pakistani TV actress Sarah Khan and her one-and-a half month old daughter Alyana are ringing in winter in style with lavender sweaters and caps.

The mother-daughter duo was seen rocking the season’s colour in the Raqs-e-Bismil famed actress’ latest post on Instagram, shared on Monday.

The Sabaat famed actress sported a purple sweater while little Alyana rocked a baby hat in similar shade. Apart from her stylist hat, Sarah’s little munchkin was seen wrapped in an equally stylish baby swaddle with hearts all over it.





“I’m proud of many things in life but nothing beats being a mother. Mama loves you little munchkin,” the Laapata star captioned the post.

Sarah welcomed her first child, Alyana, with husband Falak Shabir on October 8.