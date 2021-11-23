Sarah Khan takes pride in being a mother: Here's what she said

Sarah Khan takes pride in being a mother

Actress Sarah Khan expressed her thoughts on motherhood as she sat down for an interaction.



Recently, the star was blessed with a cute little angel named Alyna.

The mother-daughter duo twinned in mauve as Sarah held her little munchkin tightly in her arms

Taking to Instagram, the Sabaat actress shared a breathtaking snap with her daughter and penned an adorable note saying, “I am proud of many things in life but nothing beats being a mother. Mama loves you little munchkin”.





Her fans and dear friends adored Sarah’s thoughts and showered her post with intense love and praise.