HSY meets Billy Porter in New York, says he’s ‘proud to call him a friend’

Famed Pakistani couturier and television host Hassan Sheheryar Yasin aka HSY recently met his favorite celebrity and friend, American actor Billy Porter in New York City.

In a surprising cross-over, the designer-turned-actor met the Cinderella star in NYC over the weekend. Taking to his Instagram, the Pehli Si Mohabbat actor HSY turned to Instagram and shared pictures from the time they spent together.

Along with the pictures, HSY wrote in the caption, “Billy! Where do I begin? Not only is he one of the finest actor/singer/performer there is, he has a heart of gold and an energy that just lifts you up,” said HSY, adding, “I'm proud to call him my friend.”

He went on to add, “Winner of a Tony, Emmy and Grammy, he won all our hearts with his love. Wishing you the greatest success always Billy!”

Take a look here.







