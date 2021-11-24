Ghana Ali, Umair Gulzar blessed with baby girl

Actress Ghana Ali welcomed her first child with husband Umair Gulzar on Tuesday, 23 November and announced the good news on social media.



Ghana had been looking forward to embracing motherhood since a long time and often shared insights into her pregnancy journey.

Taking to Instagram, the Benaam actress posted a picture with her newborn baby girl and penned it with an adorable caption, "The moment a child is born, the mother is also born.”







"Today we introduce you to Faija Umair. Our bundle of joy finally arrived. This is so overwhelming for both of us! A daughter is one of the best gifts this world has to give.”

Her dear friends and fans showered the little one with love and extended good wishes.