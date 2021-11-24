Sanam Saeed open to idea of working in Indian films

Actress Sanam Saeed expressed her wish to work in the Bollywood film industry alongside superstars at a virtual trailer launch.



Sanam hopes to share screen space with famed star Aamir Khan in the near future.

The actress has been praised for her impeccable work ethics and her epic portrayal of the strong headed character of Kashaf in the drama serial Zindagi Gulzar Hai.

In an interaction at the trailer launch of Qatil Haseenaon Ke Naam, the Diyar-e-Dil actress said, “I am open to working in Indian films, not television. I prefer TV on this side of the border. There are so many genres of films I want to work in, so many actors I would like to collaborate with.”

Further adding, she stated, “But to start with, Aamir Khan is someone I would like to work with.”

“We know how India is, we have watched their films. But they didn’t know how we look and what our lives are like. So it was eye-opening for them. We look the same, eat the same food, we are practically brothers and sisters.”

Sanam signed off by saying, “OTT platforms have given us that freedom, where the bans and politics are all set aside, and we can reach the Indian audience through our shows and the response has been overwhelming.”