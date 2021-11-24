Junaid Safdar’s grand valima reception to be held soon: Reports

Junaid Safdar, the son of PML-N President Maryam Nawaz, will celebrate his Valima reception in Lahore on December 17.



Safdar tied the knot with Ayesha Saif in London on August 22 in an intimate Nikkah ceremony.

Pictures and video snippets from the Nikkah event went viral in an instant.

Maryan Nawaz and her husband could not attend the wedding festivity as her name had been added to the Edit Control List(ECL) which meant that she could not leave the country before the court made a decision about her.

Former prime minister, Nawaz Sharif, was a part of Junaid’s special day.