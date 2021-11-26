Ayeza Khan channels her inner-Cinderella in latest post

Actress Ayeza Khan flaunted her Cinderella avatar look as she modelled for a fashion brand with an empowering post for all women on social media.



The star is an active media user who keeps fans updated on her style and personal life.

Taking to Instagram, the Meray Paas Tum Ho actress became a source of inspiration for strong willed women with her views on self love and strength.

She wrote, “To be the Cinderella of your story, the only saviour you need is you. You don’t need a prince to come and turn you into a princess, when you are born a Queen. Know your worth and always keep your head up. Remember, you run the world.”





Ayeza sported an exotic sky blue flowing gown for the photoshoot and tied her hair neatly into a ponytail with makeup game on point.

Posing with a white shoe, the diva reminded fans of the cherished fairytale.







