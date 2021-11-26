Shahveer Jaffry, Ayesha Baig spend ‘ romantic moments’ vacationing in tropical paradise

Newlyweds Shahveer Jaffry and Ayesha Baig shared a sneak peek into their fairytale honeymoon from Maldives on social media.



The couple jetted off to the picturesque island for their dreamy honeymoon.

Youtuber Shahveer and his wife took to Instagram and posted breathtaking pictures and video snippets from their trip and captioned it ‘Our Honeymoon’.





In one video, Ayesha looked all happy and charged up as she strolled around the island donned in a light pink outfit with her hair tied neatly into a bun.





The duo were spotted having a gala time as they posed intimately next to the calm sea and the oceanic breeze.

Shahveer and Ayesha became huge inspiration for travellers as they vacationed in style.







