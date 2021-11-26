Celebrities praise Arooj Aftab after Grammy nomination

Musician and vocalist Arooj Aftab has grabbed all the headlines as she’s become the first Pakistani female singer to be nominated for a Grammy award for the 2022 edition.





The star, who is popular for her jazz and neo-sufi music, has bagged two nominations; one in the Best New Artist category and second, in the category for Best Global Music Album for her latest offering Vulture Prince.

A number of celebrities, including Hadiqa Kiani, Ali Zafar, Rohail Hyat and other have congratulated Aftab on her achievement and wished her luck.

A few celebrities even took it to their Instagram stories to cheer the singer for her latest achievement. Strings band member Faisal Kapadia and singer Meesha Shafi also congratulated the artist and shared the news with pride.



