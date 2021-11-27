Malala Yousafzai graduates from Oxford university, shares pics with husband & family

The Noble Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai has officially graduated from the University of Oxford on Friday.

The Pakistani education activist, who earned her degree in philosophy, politics, and economics from Oxford, finally got to walk at her pandemic-delayed commencement ceremony on Friday.

Taking to her social media handles, Yousafzai, 24, shared some stunning photos from her graduation ceremony. The Noble laureate can be seen posing with her family, friends and newlywed husband Asser Malik.





Sharing the pictures in her special graduate robe and cap, she wrote in the caption, "Some Latin was said and apparently I have a degree.”

Her father, Ziauddin Yousafzai also shared pictures from the special celebrations. He expressed his joy as he penned the captioned, "A moment of joy and gratitude. Malala officially graduates from Oxford University."

Congratulating his wife on her achievement, Asser, who is a senior executive at the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), took to his social media handle and revealed the place where he first met the girl he will spend the rest of his life with.





He said, "the place we first met felt a little more special" on the day of Malala's graduation.

In June 2020, Yousafzai had also attended the virtual graduation ceremony of the Class of 2020. She was also a part of the YouTube original - Dear Class of 2020, where Michelle Obama, Beyonce, BTS and more celebrities had come together to wish the graduates, who couldn't attend a proper graduation ceremony due to the pandemic.