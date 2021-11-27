Iqra Aziz documents not-so- glamorous day in life of a new mom

Actress Iqra Aziz revealed her take on the toughest routine of a mother and the responsibilities that came along with it in her latest vlog.



The actress welcomed a baby boy Kabir Hussain and since then has been missing from the screen looking after her child actively.

Iqra’s day kickstarts at the crack of dawn when Kabir gets in high spirits and disrupts his mom's sleeping pattern.

In the vlog, the Suno Chanda stralet said, “Sometimes things get way too difficult, it’s tiring and upsetting and this is motherhood. There are emotions and lots of other things but it’s most certainly not easy. I will be alright in a short while.”

Further adding, she said, “Kudos to my sister-in-law and my in-laws in general for introducing me to this filling item called harira and it’s very good for new moms.”

Her vlog focused on all her tasks throughout the day with constant reminders to acknowledge struggles.

The actress does take out some free time for herself binge-watching a show or chewing on junk food.

