Mansha Pasha is all praise for Vicky Kaushal’s ‘Sardar Udham’

Leading Pakistani TV and film actress Mansha Pasha recently took to her Twitter handle and shared her thoughts on Bollywood film Sardar Udham.

Sardar Udham, an Amazon Prime release based on the life of the titular revolutionary Sardar Udham Singh (played by Indian star Vicky Kaushal). The movie recreates the horrific Jallianwala Bagh massacre and narrates the story of Udham Singh, a regular Punjabi lad-turned-freedom fighter, who witnessed the massacre at close quarters.

In her tweet, the Laal Kabootar actress called it a “good history lesson.” She wrote, “[Sardar Udham] is one of the most amazing movies I’ve seen lately. A good history lesson about the sacrifices the subcontinent had to give for independence. Recommend everyone to watch it.”

On the professional front, the Mohabbat Tujhe Alvida actress will be next seen in upcoming drama serial Koyal. The project will be actor-turned-director Yasir Hussain’s debut drama and features Fahad Sheikh and Mansha in lead roles.