Shoaib Malik, Sania Mirza unveil details of their new venture: Read More 

Shoaib Malik, Sania Mirza unveil details of their new venture:

Couple Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza talked about their collaboration with one of the most leading fragrance brands of Pakistan at an extravaganza event in Karachi.



Sania and Shoaib were the chief attendees of the event and the brand introduced the duo as ambassadors.





At the star studded event, the famed sports couple looked all charged up and excited over being crowned the brand ambassadors carrying baby Izhaan in their arms acting naughty.

A few days ago, Mirza and Malik left their fans confused about their new project after uploading a teaser launch on their separate social media handles .

The video snippet of the extravaganza event went viral online in an instant.

Mirza looked stunning as she sported an elegant reddish gown by HSY while Malik donned an outfit designed by Humayun Alamgir.

Numerous fraternity members graced the event with their presence and showered the couple with attention and praise.