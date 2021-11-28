Sajal Aly spills all on her unique relationship with Janhvi Kapoor, family

Actress Sajal Aly talked about her friendly bond with Indian superstar Janhvi Kpaoor and her family in a recent interaction.



Lately, the actress had been receiving a lot of love from India.

In an interview, the Yaqeen Ka Safar actress said, “I have been lucky in this regard, I never shared a professional bonding with Sridevi’s family when I was there for work. We had a family like bond, when I went there I lost my mother at that time and soon after her death Sridevi passed away, so I think somethings just happen for reason, may be this love had to stay with me.’’

Janhvi and Sonam Bajwa have often appreciated Sajal for her amazing nature and work ethics.

For Sajal, Sridevi had always been like a mother.