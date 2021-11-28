Usman Mukhtar shuts down troll for ‘negative’ comments on his wife Zunaira

Leading Pakistani TV and film actor Usman Mukhtar, who has a massive fan following on social networking sites, recently, responded to a netizen for making harsh comment about his wife Zunaira Inaam on his official Instagram handle.

The actor, who has been receiving praise for his performance in his current drama serial Hum Kahan Ke Sachay Thay, was asked by an internet user that if he will be working on any new project or his wife hasn’t green lit any venture for him as of yet?

Responding to troll’s mean comment, the Sabaat famed actor replied by asking her if she has signed a contract of spreading negativity.

Mukhtar and Zunaira got married in a star-studded wedding ceremony in October, this year. He recently hosted Zunaira’s first birthday after marriage.







