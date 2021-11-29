Iqra Aziz pays loving tribute to hubby Yasir Hussain on his birthday

Actress Iqra Aziz penned a moving birthday wish for her beloved husband Yasir Hussain on social media as he turned a year older.



Iqra and Yasir make an adorable couple and fans cannot stop swooning over their perfect chemistry.

Taking to Instagram, the Suno Chanda actress shared a brief video snippet that gave a glimpse into the couple’s memorable moments together and wrote, “Happy Birthday to the most beautiful human in the world. May you live thousands of years and may you spend all those years with me!”





In response Yasir stated, “This is the sweetest thing I’ve ever seen, love!”.

Details into how Yasir plans to celebrate his birthday have not yet been revealed.

The couple tied the knot back in 2019 and welcomed a baby boy Kabir Hussain this year.