Trailer of Yasir Hussain’s horror-comedy ‘Peechay Tou Dekho’ is out now

The much-awaited trailer of upcoming horror-comedy film, Peechay Tou Dekho, starring Yasir Hussain, is finally out now.

Helmed by Syed Atif Ali, the first look of the upcoming horror-comedy flick was released few months ago and had kept audience waiting for more updates.





On Saturday, the Lahore Se Aagey star turned to his Instagram handle and shared the theatrical trailer of his upcoming film. Sharing the video clip, in the caption, he wrote, "It’s horror, it’s funny, it’s interesting. Entertainment ka package. Paisa wasool, trailer of an awami movie. Must watch."

The nearly three-minute long trailer gives fans a glimpse into comedy, horror visual effects and the plot of the film.

Take a look here.





Peechay Tou Dekho is co-written by Mohmmad Yasir, Mounam Majeed. The film also stars actors including Aadi Adyeal Amjad, Nawal Saeed, Sara Ali Khan, Junaid Akhter, Waqar Hussain, Aamir Qureshi, Shariq Mehmood, Malik Raza, Yasir Taj, Asghar Khoso, Hammad Siddiqui among others.

Moreover, the Baaji actor is gearing up for the release of his highly-anticipated film, Javed Iqbal, which is scheduled to release in theatres on December 24.