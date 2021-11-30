Syra Yousuf receives support from ex-husband Shehroz Sabzwari in co-parenting post split

Syra Yousuf receives support from ex-husband Shehroze Sabzwari in co-parenting post split

Syra Yousuf revealed details about co-parenting her daughter Nooreh with ex-husband Shehroz Sabzwari and not facing any problems as a single mother after divorce in latest interview.



The couple parted ways on 29 February, 2020 due to irreconcilable differences.

In a chat with Fuchsia Magazine, the Bilqees Kaur actress said, “As a single mother I didn’t face many challenges because nothing was changed as such after divorce. My family has supported me since day one, they never left me alone.”

“Shahroz and I make sure that we co-parent Nooreh, the other parent's absence doesn’t exist in our situation. Shehroz and his parents are very much involved. This is the reason why I didn’t face single mother challenges because I’ve everyone’s support, I’m not alone” added Syra.

Shehroz Sabzwari has married for the 2nd time while Syra continues to live as a single mother.