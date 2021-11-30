Merub Ali takes pride in pal Asim Azhar for entertaining audience with his soulful voice

Singer Asim Azhar held a star-studded concert in Karachi last night attended by Merub Ali and many other famed icons of the industry who cheered for him and the video from the concert went viral online in an instant.



Taking to Instagram, the Sinf-e-Aahan actress praised Asim with an adorable picture and penned a lovely note for her pal stating, “What a crazy show last night, so proud of you for being the most talented, amazing and dignified celebrity I know of.”





The duo have been at the heart of dating rumours since the day they walked the red carpet for Lux Style Awards together.





Earlier this year, Merub surprised Asim with a Bollywood themed birthday party which gave rise to more speculations about their romance ,although the dating rumours are not confirmed.

His concert and mesmerizing voice took fans and the audience by storm.