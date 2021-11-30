Mahira Khan faces criticism for ‘promoting’ emotionally abusive relationships

Pakistani social media influencer and women rights activist Kanwal Ahmed has called out superstar Mahira Khan for promoting toxic relationships on-screen.

The entrepreneur highlighted the Raees actress’ portrayal of 'wronged woman' on-screen, quoting the examples from her hit serials including Humsafar and the on-going drama, Hum Kahan Kay Sachay Thay.

Turning to her Twitter on Sunday, the Soul Sisters founder called out the Bin Roye starlet for glorifying emotionally abusive relationships over the years.

As a reference, she used Mahira’s popular dialogue from Humsafar and wrote, “Mummy aap Kya keh rahi hain” se “Aswad aap kya keh rahain hain” ka suffer (pun fully intended). 10 years of promoting how to STAY “patiently” in (violently) emotionally abusive marriages on the top drama channel with the highest ratings."

Later on Monday, the talk show host shared a scene from Mahira's on-going drama, requesting her to 'do better' for Pakistan.

"Also Mahira KNOWS and acknowledges the damage caused by regressive content that romanticizes abuse. Yet she repeatedly takes on roles that strengthen that same problematic narrative," she continued.

Kanwal added, "She’s a great actress and an icon in our country. We want and expect much, much better from her."