Aijaz Aslam grieves as his beloved father leaves for eternal abode

Actor Aijaz Aslam’s father passed away and dear comrade Adnan Siddiqui announced the sad news of his demise on social media.



Both the stars are very close friends who started their acting journey together.

Reasons behind Aslam’s father’s sudden death remain unknown.

Legendary actor Adnan Siddiqui took to his Facebook page and penned a heartfelt note stating,” Saddened to inform you that our dear friend Aijaz Aslam’s father passed away a while ago. Keeping the family in our prayers. May Allah grant him the highest place in Jannah.”

For the unversed, the funeral prayers of Aijaz’s beloved dad will be held today in Karachi after Zuhr prayers.

Many celebrities came forward to extend their condolences to the family of the bereaved.