GEO TV's drama 'Khuda Aur Mohobbat' OST takes No.1 spot on Youtube this year

Geo TV’s blockbuster drama serial Khuda Aur Mohabbat and its OST has now topped charts and become the most trending videos of 2021 as revealed by Youtube Pakistan.



Today marked December 1 and on this date the streaming giant has released the most celebrated music videos and content creators but the original sound track of the 7th Sky production has been viewed the most.

The list also indicated how the behaviour of users have altered owing to the current COVID-19 situation.

Take a look at the Top trending list of videos from 2021 :

1. Khuda Aur Mohabbat - Season 3 Ep 01 [Eng Sub] - Digitally Presented by Happilac Paints - 12th Feb 21

2. Chupke Chupke | Last Episode - Eid Special | Digitally Presented by Mezan & Powered by Master Paints

3. Ishq Hai Episode 1 & 2 - Part 1 [Subtitle Eng] 15th June 2021 | ARY Digital Drama

4. Ertugrul Ghazi Urdu | Episode 01| Season 3

5. POGARU (2021) NEW Released Full Hindi Dubbed Movie | Dhruva Sarja, Rashmika Mandanna, Kai Greene

6. Easy & Quick Cake Decorating Tutorials for Everyone | Top 10 Amazing Colorful Cake Compilation

7. Bhide Jumps Off Balcony?! | Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah | TMKOC Comedy | तारक मेहता

8. Kuriyan Jawan Bapu Preshaan | Full 4K HD | Full Comedy | Karamjit Anmol | Latest Punjabi Movie 2021

9. Miss India 2021 New Released Hindi Dubbed Movie | Keerthy Suresh, Jagapathi Babu, Rajendra Prasad

10. Speak English with Kids Sentences with Urdu Translation | AQ English

This year’s top music video list was dominated by ‘ Khuda Aur Mohabbat OST' by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan on Har Pal Geo.

1. Khuda Aur Mohabbat | OST | Rahat Fateh Ali Khan | Nish Asher | Har Pal Geo

2. Lut Gaye (Full Song) Emraan Hashmi, Yukti | Jubin N, Tanishk B, Manoj M | Bhushan K | Radhika-Vinay

3. Saiyaan Ji ► Yo Yo Honey Singh, Neha Kakkar|Nushrratt Bharuccha| Lil G, Hommie D| Mihir G|Bhushan K

4. Chhor Denge: Parampara Tandon | Sachet-Parampara | Nora Fatehi, Ehan Bhat | Arvindr K, Bhushan Kumar

5. 8 Raflaan : Mankirt Aulakh Ft Gurlej Akhtar Ginni Kapoor Shree Brar Avvy Sra | New Punjabi Song 2021

6. Badshah - Paani Paani | Jacqueline Fernandez | Aastha Gill | Official Music Video

7. Ishq Hai OST | Rahat Fateh Ali Khan | Danish Taimoor | Minal Khan | ARY Digital

8. PANI DI GAL: Maninder Buttar feat. Jasmin Bhasin | Asees Kaur | MixSingh | JUGNI | Punjabi Song 2021

9. Baarish Ki Jaaye | B Praak Ft Nawazuddin Siddiqui & Sunanda Sharma | Jaani | Arvindr Khaira | DM

10. TU SHAYAR BANAAGI (Official Video) | Parry Sidhu | MixSingh | Isha Sharma | New Punjabi Songs 2021