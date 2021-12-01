Aiman Khan, Muneeb Butt make fond memories at recent wedding

Power couple Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt were spotted at a star-studded wedding ceremony along with their industry friends as they shared highlights from the night on social media.



Aiman was dressed in a stunning maroon embroidered dress paired with traditional earrings.

Her makeup was done to utmost perfection while her long tresses were neatly styled.

She posed in different angles along with other superstars of the industry like Mahi Baloch, Sidra Niazi, and Hanish Qureshi.

On the other hand, Muneeb Butt was clad in a black kurta and clicked an intimate selfie with his wife.

Both enjoyed the wedding as they danced to the beats of soulful songs.

Earlier, Aiman celebrated her 22nd birthday with her twin sister Minal attended by very close and dear friends and recalled her late father in a heartfelt post.