Sajal Aly clears the air on Ahad Raza Mir’s absence from her promotional event

Actress Sajal Aly responded to various inquiries at an event as to why her husband Ahad Raza Mir did not attend her film Khel Khel Mein promotions.



While celebrities, fans and the press continue lauding her new initiatives, her husband Ahad Raza Mir and in-laws remain silent about the show’s success which left fans concerned and curious.

In an interview during the screening of her film at Nueplex cinemas, Karachi, the Alif actress clarified ,“Ahad is at work, he is not in Pakistan. That is why he is not here.”

Sajal was bombarded with questions about Ahad to which she gave a very simple answer which could be enough to shut critics.

Currently, the actress has been occupied with the shoot of her new film Khel Khel Mein alongside Bilal Abbas Khan and even shared stills of her look from the sets.