Asim Azhar drops teaser of first song from his debut album

Popular Pakistani singer and musician Asim Azhar is all set to release his first music album. The singer shared the news along with the teaser of his first song on his social media handle.

Taking to his Instagram handle on Wednesday, the Ghalat Fehmi singer posted a teaser of the music video for the latest single featuring actors Fahad Mustafa and Saba Qamar.

"Ladies and gentlemen, I have waited so long for this moment and finally — my first single from my first album [will be] releasing very soon!" he wrote in the caption.





The Tera Woh Pyar singer expressed his feelings about working on his debut album and wrote underneath his post, that the "hard work, blood and sweat" he and his team have put into the upcoming releases. "Thank you for all your love," he added.

"I always want to be recognised with my work and that is what I'll always try to do. No matter how far people go with their actions, or try to stir up controversy to gain some attention. For me, my work will always come first. We exist because of the work, your love exists because of the work. With that being said, we have put in a lot of hard work, blood and sweat into this. and I really hope you all enjoy it as much. Love you!"

Many celebrities including Saba herself, Yasir Jaswal, Talal Qureshi, Haroon Shahid lauded the singer in the comments section.