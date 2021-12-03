Netizens bash Sarah Khan, Falak Shabbir for showing off love during trip

Falak Shabbir’s sweet gesture towards his beloved wife Sarah Khan on flight to Istanbul, landed them into hot waters as showcased in an adorable video snippet on social media.



The duo’s whirlwind of romance never seems to dim and are keen on exuding couple goals with their loving bond.

Turning to Instagram, the Yaar Mila De singer posted a video clip where the staff on board the flight had arranged a rose for Falak so that he could present it to his wife Sarah Khan.





As soon as the video went viral, netizens popped in various comments criticizing the couple for being dramatic and attention seekers.

Sarah and Falak have been making fond memories on their trip to Turkey.