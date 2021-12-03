‘Sinf-e-Aahan’: Syra Yousuf discovers her hidden talents through army training

Actress Syra Yousuf opened up on extensive army training on the sets of the drama Sinf-e-Aahan and how it personally changed her as she sat down for an interaction.



Syra will essay the role of Arzoo Daniel, a Pakistani army officer who overcomes various hurdles along the way.

In an interview with Fuchsia Magazine, the Bilqees Kaur actress said, “Army is generally big on discipline and that’s what I’ve learned. Through army training I got to know my hidden talents and capabilities, that I’m capable enough to do such things.”

“You start to discover certain things about yourself. I felt that I ended my fear of many things that I thought I could never do but I did. It surely made me feel proud of myself. So overall I think army training was a positive experience" concluded Syra.