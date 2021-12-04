Resham pays touching tribute to late brother

Film actress Resham remembered her late brother on his death anniversary today as she penned an emotional note on social media.



Resham shared some memorable pictures with her late brother who passed away last year and revealed how difficult it was to survive in this world without the support and security of a brother.

The Sangam star took to her social media handle and wrote some moving words for her brother in Urdu along with an adorable throwback picture.





Many famed celebrities came forward to extend their heartfelt condolences and exchange prayers for Resham’s late brother.