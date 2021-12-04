Yasra Rizvi puts an end to her rife separation rumours with husband: See Post

Yasra Rizvi tactfully addressed claims about her separation that have been circulating online for a long time now.



Yasra was criticized for marrying a man younger than her back in 2017 and took a jibe at trolls inquiring about her personal life.





The Dunk star took to Instagram, shared a picture with her husband and penned why she refrained from posting about her personal life on social media, "From 3 years ago but the question is are we still together? I wonder if people speculated about these things so easily and so often before social media happened. Have we always been rooting for 'unusual' unions to come crashing down so that we can feel good about playing it safe, not pushing the envelope, breaking away from the norm?"

Yasra does not seem to catch a break from gossip mongers even now.