Fawad Khan celebrates 40th birthday with showbiz friends in Dubai

Famed actor Fawad Khan joyfully celebrated his 40th birthday with friends and beloved wife Sadaf Fawad in a yacht in Dubai as he shared glimpses from the bash on social media.

Fawad Khan is a heartthrob of the Pakistani showbiz industry and fans have always been in awe of his style.

Even at the age of 40, Fawad looked charming and charismatic as he donned a customized tee paired with branded sunnies.

On the other hand, his wife Sadaf looked elegant in a white top paired with an extravagant silver necklace and her long brunette tresses were neatly styled.

The couple looked engrossed in the celebrations.

The stunning high-rise buildings of Dubai added a lot to the glamour and ambiance of the place.

Asim Jofa, Mohib Mirza, Faisal Kapadia and Sanam Saeed were the main attendees of the event who posed alongside Fawad.

The group of friends were having a jolly time cruising over the calm waters in the UAE.

The couple tied the knot back in 2005 and share 2 children.