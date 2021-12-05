Wahaj Ali does not find Pakistani content appealing: Here's why

Actor Wahaj Ali disclosed the reasons behind working in limited projects with diverse roles alongside well-known faces in recent interaction.



Wahaj Ali gained both commercial and critical acclaim in a short span of time and managed to increase his fan following by winning hearts through his enactment of multiple roles.

In an interview with Maliha Rehman, the Ehd-e- Wafa actor said, “ Fans have certain expectations from me right now and I do not want to disappoint them.”

He further added, “ I have been refusing scripts that I feel are too stereotypical or lackluster, nothing was exciting for me.”

“To this I point out that, unfortunately, most Pakistani dramas aren’t that exciting and repetitive” stated Wahaj.

“Refusing scripts can mean sitting at home doing nothing for several months, and can really bring on a financial crunch but for now, I want to choose scripts carefully. I’m in no hurry” concluded Wahaj.

Currently, the actor is preoccupied with shooting two back-to-back projects described as ‘ unconventional’.



