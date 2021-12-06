Ayeza khan’s sparkling look takes fans with a bang: See Post

Actress Ayeza Khan is truly a fashion diva as she stunned fans with her elegance and grace in a trendy look showcased on her social media handle.



Ayeza never fails to follow trends and always keeps fans updated on the latest ‘in’ fashion of today.

The Mere Paas Tum Ho actress managed to make heads turn with her epic charm in a yellow mustard attire, palazzo pants and an organza dupatta paired with modern accessories.

Her jet black hair was neatly tied and her makeup game looked on point.

Bold maroon lips added more to the glamour of her outfit in general.

Turning to Instagram, the diva shared glimpses of her attire from the latest collection Thousand Versions and captioned it, “A dress made to celebrate this festive season.”





Her subtle yet stylish look enabled her personality to shine through.

Khan posed in different angels flaunting her glam.