‘Dirilis Ertugrul’: Selcan Hatun won hearts with her massive transformation in series

Didem Balcin aka Selcan Hatun’s character in the Turkish Series Dirilis Ertugrul evolved with time from traitorship to a strong willed and God fearing personality.



Selcan Hatun was the wife of Gundogdu Bey, who was the son of the Kayi Bey Suleyman Shah and elder brother of Ertugrul Bey.

Selcan was a traitor and a disgrace to the Kayi clan after her marriage and never failed to harm people with her treachery in Season 1.

She was filled with greed and ambition and was a conspirator who always wanted to put two brothers against each other.

God punished her for her deeds as she faced several miscarriages one after the other.

After some time, Selcan realized her mistakes and repented with the help of famed scholar Ibn-E-Arabi and transformed into a brave hatun of the tribe working towards the good of the clan.

Her road to repentance proved so fruitful that God blessed her with a child and also managed to gain love in Gundogdo’s eyes.

Selcan’s personality shined through with time.

Following the death of Gundogdo and her son, Selcan turned out to be a great mentor and role model for Ertugrul’s youngest son Osman, the Ottoman leader.

She earned the title of motherhood.

The serial was a great lesson for the public and stressed on the importance and benefits of repentance and being on the right path.