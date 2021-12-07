Shoaib Malik, Sania Mirza to host talk show promoting cross-cultural love

The athlete couple Shoaib Maik and Sania Mirza announced details about their own ‘catty’ talk show at a press conference in Dubai known as the Sania and Shoaib Show.



A string of popular cultural icons from both India and Pakistan will be called in as guests at the show.

The main aim of the show is to engage personalities and cultures across borders free of all controversies.

In a chat with Gulf News, the internationally renowned tennis player Mirza said, “It will be a whole lot of love and laughter. I think those two things are very important to us, even as people.”

Further elaborating, she claimed, “Everybody that we know, knows that we deal with most things with humour and that is something that helps us a lot.”

“The goal is to try to bring that laughter, love and joy, not just to the audience but also to the guests that are going to come on the show. We don’t want to reveal everything. It's not a comedy show but it is a show where we are going to try to have as much fun as possible and still try to find meaning in it.”

The show will premiere on an OTT space named UrduFlix.

For the unversed, the couple have been spending a happy life together amid demanding careers .