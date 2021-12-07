Aima Baig becomes Most-Streamed Artist on Spotify Pakistan

Singer Aima Baig reached a milestone on being named the most-streamed female artist of Pakistan in 2021 on Spotify and was delighted over receiving the great honour.



Spotify is a music application which annually releases its general ranking of artists.

For the year 2021, Aima Baig has set the biggest achievement.

The Do Bol singer was given the title of ‘ Queen of Pakistani music’.

Aima has always mesmerized the audience and fans with her soulful voice.

She exhibits great passion for music which is evident through her outstanding work.

Baig took to Instagram and announced the important news while expressing gratitude, “Most streamed female artist Pakistan 2021. I kid you not, this is all a Dream come true.”





Music lovers from all fronts poured in good wishes and greetings, “You deserve to be the best, Keep it up, Best of luck.”

The beauty has sung numerous Original Sound tracks ranging from Do Bol, Malang, Yariyaan to her venture in Coke Studio.

After singing Ballay Ballay, Baazi and Dholna in Coke Studio Aima rose to immense fame and gained worldwide recognition.

Recently, Aima got engaged to her long time beaue Shahbaz Shigri in an intimate ceremony in Islamabad amid the peak of pandemic.