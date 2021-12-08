Mehwish Hayat steals the spotlight with her glamorous fairytale look: See Post

Famed superstar Mehwish Hayat was spotted in style at a James-Bond themed party hosted by British Deputy High Commissioner Mike Nithavrianakis in Karachi, last week.

Mehwish made heads turn with her splendid look as she recreated Diana’s look at the star-studded themed event.

The Tamgha-e-Imtiaz medalist, donned a blue collared frock with puffy sleeves and with hair curled into locks looking like the ideal lady Diana.

Hayat’s fans were excited to see their favourite in a fairy tale avatar.





The Actor-in-law star took to Instagram and shared a glimpse from her look and captioned it, “Alright Mr. Demille, I am ready for my close-up.”Hayat is truly a fashion icon and dancing diva melting hearts with her beauty, glam and charisma.

Many famed icons of the industry marked the event with their presence.







