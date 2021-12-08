Here's what you need to know about Mahira Khan's success story

Superstar Mahira Khan’s road to stardom was not easy as she suffered many obstacles on her way to success.



At the sweet age of 16, Mahira went to America but her life became tough day by day.

While mopping floors in the USA, the Raees Star prayed to God to give her a high position in life.

Mahira learnt the hard way and suddenly after some time opportunities started pouring in for her as she was offered a role in the film Bol by director Shoaib Mansoor.

Her journey to motherhood prevented her from taking the proper decision immediately as she didn't want her son to be neglected in the process but finally managed to hit the big screen with her debut movie Bol alongside famed music artist Atif Aslam.

Drama serial Humsafar had been life changing for Mahira as the show raised her to heights of massive fame and recognition.

Khan managed to carve a name in the industry through her role of innocent village girl Khirad in drama Humsafar whose life transformed after getting married to a rich businessman which was loved by the public.

The drama was a huge hit at the box office.

Now Mahira has become a superstar as she has been bagging bigger roles not only in Pakistan but also in India.

The actress surely does not warrant an introduction.

Mahira not only flaunts her skills on the silver screen but also represents Pakistan on many platforms with her intellect and never shies away from standing up for what is right.