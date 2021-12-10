Sajal Aly makes it to UK Top Asian Celebrity category

Sajal Aly has been featured in the Top 50 Asian celebrities list at the UK based publication titled Eastern Eye for her philanthropic work in the media industry.



Eastern Eye released its latest edition in which Sajal has gained the highest position among her Pakistani celebrity cohort.

Sajal is the only Pakistani national in top 10, having outperformed numerous global stars which include some from Hollywood, music industry, literature, television and social media.

Sajal’s performance in several dramas and web series brought her in the spotlight.

In the latest interaction, the Yaqeen Ka Safar actress said, “It is a great honour for me to be included in the top 10. The challenges Covid-19 brought with itself continued in 2021, but this did not deter me from working hard.”

The public’s vote also played a huge part in her nomination as innumerable posts were produced by social media users in cheers for their favourite.

Other Pakistanis in the list include Atif Aslam, Hadiqa Kiani, Yumna Zaidi and Bilal Abbas Khan.

Sajal is breaking new records with the kind of roles she is taking up like her first international project and setting a benchmark for new talents to follow in her footsteps.