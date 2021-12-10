Zarnish Khan weighs in on cigarette smoking causing cultural barrier in our society

Zarnish Khan opened up on the sick mindset of people for judging girls who smoke cigarettes which has become a major issue in our society as she sat for an interaction.

Smoking is hazardous to life and many youngsters, not only men, but also females are prone to such risky acts.

In our society, if a woman smokes she is looked upon in a bad light and is stigmatized for the rest of her life.

Zarnish came forward to bash the public who make false assumptions about a woman's character based on her lifestyle.

In an interview with Momina's Mixed Plate, the Laaj actress revealed, “I think cigarette smoking has become a cultural barrier in our society. The women from the lower class are considered ok if they smoke but when it comes to our society, the middle and upper class it’s declared as a stigma. Cigarette smoking is bad for health for both men and women.”

Further adding, Zarnish said, “In our country, people have built a mindset that if a girl is smoking, she will be declared as a characterless woman. We should change our mindset, it is totally wrong to assume someone characterless or anything just because she's smoking or the way she is dressed up. Sadly, we have this mindset in our society and it has become a cultural norm.”

Khan wants to prevent such a mentality from becoming a cultural norm.