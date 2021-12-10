Syra Yousuf looks elegant in new winter photo-shoot

The stunning diva Syra Yousuf welcomed winter in luxurious style as she looked like a velvet wonder making heads turn.



Syra has always proved her fashion game in laid-back outfits with a trendy touch and this time also she did not fail to melt hearts with her elegance and charm.





The Sinf-e-Aahan actress opted for an embellished shawl attire by a well-known clothing brand.

Syra plans to rock this season with her epic fashion style.

Taking to Instagram, the Darmiyaan actress shared a series of pictures in various embroidered outfits as she posed among gorgeous hilly backdrops.





Winter has approached and women are looking forward to making outfits that provide the best comfort.



