Ahad Raza Mir weighs in on his ambitions: 'Anything that inspires me'

Actor Ahad Raza Mir recently talked about his aspirations, the dedication he holds towards his work and his passion for singing as he sat down for a chat.



For Ahad, the quality of his work will always remain the top priority, something which he continues to prioritize above the types of roles, or number of projects he takes up.

The actor has always been cautious and very selective while choosing scripts and plans on delivering the best performance.

Raza Mir has left a great mark in the entertainment industry within a short time through his acting prowess and exceptional talents.

In an interview with the UK based Easten Eye, the Parwaaz Hai Junoon star opened up about his acting journey and claimed,"At the beginning of my career, I knew how difficult it was, and so it was all about working and getting to know the craft."

"So, that hunger is there, in the beginning, to just work. With time, the method of how you approach characters and acting changes with the work you start doing. I think with time as I became more successful, I became more selective about work."

"You also have to define yourself as an artist, so it’s not fair to yourself to just keep doing everything that comes your way. As much as you might love acting, you need to tell stories that inspire you and play challenging characters.”

Revealing his inspirations, Raza stated, "I think it’s just anything that inspires me. I can usually tell by the first meeting, pitch or description of a story if it’s for me or not. I’m looking for things that I would like to watch and don’t think too much about anything else” added Raza.

In regards to his passion of singing he admitted, "I would love to [continue singing], but I, unfortunately, and fortunately, get so busy that I don’t really get to focus much on it.I love music."

"One of the joys in my life is sitting down with musicians and just jamming out with them. It’s just so inspiring to be around talented musicians and seeing them do their thing. It’s also a lot of fun, so is definitely something I’d like to get more into, but in what capacity I’m not sure.