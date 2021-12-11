Mahira Khan’s latest bold makeup look takes gram by fire

Superstar Mahira Khan expressed sheer disappointment over her recent makeover by makeup artist Babar Zaheer as showcased in a recent video snippet.



Mahira is truly a diva loved for her epic fashion sense and style winning hearts of fans each day with her glam and beauty.

Taking to Instagram, makeup master Zaheer shared a video featuring Mahira sitting in the back seat of the car clad in black.





Although, the Humsafar star looked stunning as always but was not happy with her new look.

Mahira’s new makeup look consisted of a wing eyeliner with a touch of pink blush and a light pink lip shade which did justice to her outfit but Khan preferred a much lighter tone to her complexion.

Her long tresses were neatly dried and styled.

Fans and followers showered Mahira with praise and love over her glam look and dropped in various comments with emoticons.

One wrote, “She looks gorgeous all the time, with or without makeup.”