Sonya Hussyn flaunts her beauty in breathtaking photoshoot

Actress Sonya Hussyn is back again with yet another look and stunned fans with her elegance and grace in a mustard outfit as she shared glimpses on social media.



Sonya very well knows how to pull off trendy looks and fans are in awe of her style and charm.

The Aangan actress took to her official Instagram handle and stole hearts with her trendy look and captioned it, “Going where the wind blows.”

Hussyn posed in various angles behind stunning backdrops.





Sonya’s mustard outfit embellished with gorgeous embroidery was paired with a navy blue dupatta and bronze heels.

Her long brown tresses were neatly styled as she smiled widely into the camera.